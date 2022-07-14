Nothing lasts forever. Especially restaurants. But the memories that they make last a lifetime for us.

Today, we’re launching an Inquirer series dedicated to remembering the restaurants that had a great impact on Philadelphians. We call it “The 86′d Project.”

The name comes from the restaurant term “86″ — when the kitchen runs out of a menu item. (”Eighty-six the shrimp!” the chef may say, and the servers start pushing the scallops.)

For the premiere: Zanzibar Blue, which was ground zero for Philadelphia’s jazz scene from 1990 to 2007.

The 86′d Project: Zanzibar Blue (1990-2007)

In words, photos and video, we present the story of Zanzibar Blue. It’s where many Philadelphians got to see, in intimate surroundings, such stars as Dianne Reeves, Michael Bublé, Harry Connick Jr., Bootsie Barnes, and Regina Carter. And the food was just as important as the music. The 86′d Project starts here.

The creators: Robert and Benjamin Bynum Jr.

Brothers Benjamin Bynum Jr. and Robert Bynum started in the business on the ground floor, literally — sweeping up and doing odd jobs at Cadillac Club, the seminal North Philadelphia nightspot owned by their parents, Benjamin Sr. and Ruth. The Cadillac later gave way to a disco called Impulse. In the late 1980s, the brothers saw a great void in the Philadelphia nightlife scene and set about on a mission to fix it. “It was important to us that we opened a place that was mature, adult, sophisticated, and the type of place where people would want to come and spend the evening,” said Robert (at right). The brothers later opened many other restaurants, including Relish, SouthSide (a catering venue), and South Jazz Kitchen.

The food: Taste the shrimp étouffée again

Zanzibar Blue’s first published review appeared in the Philadelphia Daily News, under the headline “Menu takes a chance & you win.” Although the roster of chefs changed over the years, the food was never pedestrian. The Bynums shared the recipe for shrimp étouffée, and for this article Joseph cooked it at home for Lauren’s camera. “Not as labor intensive as gumbo but just as rich and peppery, this dish is a great weeknight meal when you’re craving something rustic, homey, and full of punchy flavors,” he says. See the recipe here.

Stories! We remember Zanzibar Blue

At Zanzibar Blue, you got warm hospitality, hot jazz, “great elegance,” and Denzel Washington in sneakers. Longtime Bynum associates Wendy Wolf, Zoe Ashby, and Harry Hayman, as well as customers, share their memories.

