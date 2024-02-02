Philly health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole to step down

Philadelphia’s health commissioner, Cheryl Bettigole, will resign on Feb. 15, city officials announced Friday.

Frank A. Franklin, the city’s deputy health commissioner, will act as interim health commissioner while the city begins a nationwide search to fill Bettigole’s position.

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker thanked Bettigole for her service to the city.

“I am immensely proud of the work that has taken place in the Health Department and am profoundly grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication found within the employees who I was fortunate to serve with,” Bettigole said in a statement. She did not say why she planned to resign.

Beginning in 2015, Bettigole served as the director of the health department’s division of chronic disease and injury prevention. She was appointed to lead the department on an interim basis in 2021 after then-health commissioner Thomas Farley resigned after questions were raised about his handling of the remains of victims of the 1985 MOVE bombings, discovered sitting in a box in the Medical Examiner’s office after four decades.

In November 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 public health emergency, she was appointed health commissioner.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.