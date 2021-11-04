Cheryl Bettigole has been named Philadelphia’s new health commissioner after holding the position on an interim basis since May.

She replaces former health commissioner Thomas Farley, who resigned after his role in ordering the cremation of remains of MOVE victims was made public.

“Throughout her entire career, Dr. Bettigole has demonstrated a deep commitment to prioritizing equity, access, and prevention in public health,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement announcing Bettigole’s appointment Thursday.

Bettigole, a primary care doctor, previously worked as director of the division of chronic disease and injury prevention for the Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of equity, access, and the use of a data-informed approach in every aspect of public health, and I am committed to championing those priorities in the work ahead,” Bettigole said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.