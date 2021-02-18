But between 2011 and 2018, the uninsured rate among adults age 19 and 25 fell by nearly half — from 30% to 16% — as many gained coverage under Medicaid or through the ACA marketplaces, with help from income-based tax credits, according to the Urban Institute report. The ACA also made more young adults eligible to stay on their parents’ insurance by raising the age to 26, though that’s no help if parents are among the pandemic unemployed.