Last month, the Academies panel recommended that people be vaccinated in phases, with initial doses going to frontline health workers in hospitals, nursing homes, or home care as well as first responders like police officers and firefighters. Once more doses are available, people whose underlying health problems put them at high risk for severe disease and death could get shots along with those aged 65 and older who live in congregate settings, such as nursing homes, homeless shelters, and jails. In that framework, young adults, who are likely to spread the virus to more vulnerable groups, would get priority over healthy middle-aged people with relatively safe working conditions.