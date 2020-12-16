“In a situation like that, burnout can happen because you go in every day trying to make a difference, trying to help,” said Martin, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF). “But then it feels like you’re swimming against a huge tide. It feels like you’re not making a difference, and you can’t leave that baggage at the office. It gets to a point when you’re just overwhelmed. That’s leading some people to question, ‘How long is this going to go on? Is this something that’s still meaningful to me?’ ”