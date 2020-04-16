On Wednesday, millions of Americans saw their coronavirus stimulus checks show up in their bank accounts. But many taxpayers who ordinarily turn to popular services H&R Block, TurboTax, and Jackson Hewitt were left waiting.
The Treasury Department said nearly 80 million Americans who had their bank accounts on file with the IRS are expected to get their stimulus check this week, which for most people means $1,200. But the situation is a bit murkier for the millions of taxpayers who turn to tax preparation services, where some have received payment, some haven’t.
The easiest way to track your payment using the IRS’s “Get My Payment” tool, which struggled with glitches and errors under the strain of millions of users on Wednesday but appears to be fully up-and-running. You can also use the tool to update your bank information to have your payment deposited directly into your account.
The confusion comes for those to typically have their returns placed on a prepaid card, such as the H&R Block Emerald Card or Turbo Visa Debit Card. For them, it appears to be a mixed bag — some have received payment, but many haven’t — according to readers who have contacted The Philadelphia Inquirer and a slew of social media posts.
Adrian Howard, a unemployed father of three who lives in Peoria, Ill., is among those who uses an H&R Block Emerald Card and is frustrated about not yet receiving his stimulus payment.
“Many families who need this money such as myself are struggling day to day to survive through this pandemic,” Howard said.
A spokesperson for H&R Block said the IRS is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed, and that the company is processing payments as soon as they are received.
“We have been contacting Emerald Card clients with any information we have about their stimulus payment, including reminding Emerald Card clients who no longer have their card that we are here to help and will reissue cards so they can use their stimulus payment,” the spokesperson said.
TurboTax did not respond to a request for comment, but said on their website the IRS is “depositing some stimulus payments onto Turbo Visa Debit Cards.” They urge customers to check the “Get My Payment” IRS app to track the status of the stimulus payment. The same goes for Jackson Hewitt and their American Express Serve prepaid cards.
If you lost the card you used to receive your returns in 2018 or 2019, all three companies have instructions on their websites on how to be reissued a new one. But if the IRS does not have your current information on file, you’ll likely have to wait until a check is mailed to your last know address, which the Treasury Department has warned could take up to 20 weeks.
Individuals who earn $75,000 or less are slated to receive $1,200, and couples making $150,000 or less will be paid $2,400. The payments decrease for those who earn more, up to $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples. Families will also receive an additional $500 for each child, though the legislation gives nothing for children older than 16.
The full eligibility requirements for the coronavirus stimulus payments can be found on the IRS website.