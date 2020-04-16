The Internal Revenue Service has started sending out direct payments to millions of eligible Americans as part of the sweeping coronavirus economic rescue package, with about 80 million set to have received their money this week.
For those lucky 80 million, they should see deposits of up to $1,200 for individuals, or $2,400 for married couples, plus another $500 per child, depending on income. But others may be facing a longer wait.
The IRS has said that people who filed their tax returns for 2018 or 2019 with direct deposit information for refunds will get their stimulus payments first. But other groups, like taxpayers who haven’t received refunds recently or people who don’t typically file taxes, could see delays.
So what if you didn’t get the money? What should you do?
There are some options if you’re waiting for the money to arrive, thanks to a couple of new online tools from the IRS. Here is what you should do if you haven’t gotten your payment yet:
While a reported 150 million Americans are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment, not everyone qualifies. You’re not qualified if you make an adjusted gross income of more than $99,000 for individuals, $146,500 for head of household filers, and $198,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Additionally, if you’re claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return, don’t have a valid Social Security number, or are a nonresident alien, you’re not eligible. (There’s a breakdown of eligibility requirements on the IRS website.)
If you’re waiting for payment, you can check the status through the Get My Payment online portal, which the IRS launched on its website this week. Some people, however, have reported a “payment status not available” error message when they’ve tried to check. If that happens, the IRS recommends checking again later: Data for the portal is updated once daily.
You’ll need to provide your mailing address, birthdate, and Social Security number to check payment status.
Americans who already have their bank account information on file with the IRS from past tax returns are among the first people to get stimulus checks. But if you previously got a paper check in the mail, or didn’t get a refund in 2018 or 2019, you still may be able to speed up the process.
You can update your bank account information through the Get My Payment site, which will allow the IRS to process the funds through a direct deposit. But, there’s a caveat: The updates have to be made before the payment has been processed — otherwise, the website won’t allow you to add new information. If that happens, the payment will be mailed to your last known address.
To add new bank account information, you’ll need to provide the adjusted gross income from your most recent tax return, the amount of refund or payment owed from that year, and your bank account and routing numbers.
If you earned less than $12,200 or are part of a couple who earned less than $24,400 last year, you don’t usually have to file tax returns. But in order to get a stimulus payment, you will need to provide some more information to the IRS.
That can be done via the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info portal, which also launched this week. That tool takes information including your full name, birthdate, Social Security number, mailing address, and bank account and routing numbers. If you don’t have banking information, a paper check will be sent.
Many taxpayers who used services including H&R Block, TurboTax, and Jackson Hewitt were reportedly left waiting for stimulus money this week. As the Inquirer previously reported, that confusion comes down to people who usually have their returns deposited onto prepaid cards like an H&R Block Emerald Card or Turbo Visa Debit Card.
If you’ve been affected by this, you should use the Get My Payment tool to track their stimulus money. And, if you’ve lost your prepaid card, you can check your tax preparer’s website for information on how to have a new one issued. However, if your information is not on file with the IRS, you may need to wait for a check to arrive in the mail.
If you receive Social Security benefits and did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, you are in the clear, and will not need to provide additional information to the IRS to receive your payment. Instead, the Treasury Department has indicated, the IRS will make direct payments using information found on Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099.
Deposits will be made the same way you typically receive Social Security payments. You are also able to track your stimulus payment via the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.
If you are not able to provide banking information, or did not update your banking information before your payment was processed, you will likely have to wait to receive a check in the mail. That process has not yet started, and is slated to begin the week of May 4.
Mailing out paper checks could take as long as 20 weeks, Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has indicated. That could push payment for some Americans back as far as September.
So you may just have to be patient, and wait.