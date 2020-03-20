Before the coronavirus outbreak, I had already worked from home a lot, and my wife stays home full-time with our two-year-old son. But it didn’t prepare us for how difficult life can be when four people (and two pets) are forced to enjoy each others company exclusively for days (and likely weeks) on end. In hindsight, we completely took for granted day trips to my mother’s house, or playdates with friends and family — anything that broke up the routine of being trapped indoors with two radiating balls of energy that demand attention and fight over one of the 17 Lightning McQueen toys we own.