Striking a balance between protection and transparency is difficult. But there are clear ways for this law to be overhauled (a Joint State Government Commission proposed a rewritten law in 2013 providing more leniency on releasing unidentified data). Legislators should define what data is necessary for local officials and the public to respond to the coronavirus, and require the Department of Health to release it. Tallies of tests with results, the number of people quarantined by county, and the municipality where tests are confirmed should not threaten privacy and would improve local response.