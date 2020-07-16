Anxiety and depression before, during and after pregnancy — a range of conditions known as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders — are common, thanks to the long list of physical and emotional changes, plus waves of hormones. The most well-known of these, postpartum depression, affects about 1 in 5 people who give birth and is even more common among Black women — including Robinson. And it’s on the rise, shooting up 30% between 2015 and 2018, according to a new maternal-health study by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.