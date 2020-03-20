The requirements of social distancing are making every facet of life more difficult to maintain -- including democracy. Our fragile system of governance is not immune to being ravaged by COVID-19. The crisis has required lawmakers to come up with solutions for tele-legislating and finding ways for the public to participate remotely. Perhaps the biggest challenge for American democracy is conducting physical elections.
Though many states have already cast ballots in presidential primaries, Pennsylvanians are just five weeks away from voting, not just the presidential primary, but in several important down ballot races as well.
Pennsylvania recently expanded vote-by-mail, but voting in person is still the primary mode by which most Americans in general — and Pennsylvanians in particular — cast a ballot. That is almost impossible to do without breaking the current CDC social distancing guidelines — putting democratic participation and public health in direct conflict.
That conflict is currently percolating in the Pennsylvania state house where county election officials from all over the state are asking Gov. Tom Wolf to delay the primary — pleading for more time to make the needed arrangements to allow voting to happen. Some county election officials proposed that the delay could facilitate an all-mail primary election, which would require change in the law. Wolf said he is considering postponing, thought it is unclear that he has the power to do so.
In Ohio, where the primary was scheduled for last Tuesday, the conflict surrounding the election was on full display. In the hours ahead of voting on election day, the state’s Supreme Court allowed the executive branch to close polling locations out of health concerns. The ruling came at 4 a.m., after a separate lower court ruled that the executive branch doesn’t have that authority and with protest from the legislative branch.
Branches of government disagreeing on the authority is the definition of a constitutional crisis — and that is exactly what Pennsylvania must take urgent steps to avoid.
Whether the solution is an all mail-in primary or postponing voting for several weeks, or both, Pennsylvania legislators must come together at this moment of crisis to work with the best interests of all Pennsylvanians — and Pennsylvania’s democracy.
Moving to an all mail-in election leads to serious questions on voter disenfranchisement. For example, low income voters may have less stability in maintaining fixed addresses, making access to mail ballots an issue. Also, research shows that voters of color are more likely to participate in in-person voting than mail. The transition should come with funds to facilitate creative outreach to ensure participation.
Coronavirus may still be with us in November. Simply delaying the Pennsylvania primary without fixing creating an alternative voting mechanism will mean the same problems could arise during the general election. Democratic senators Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Ron Wyden from Oregon, a state that already has an all mail-in system, introduced legislation to make the general election all mail.
Legislators in Pennsylvania have time now to plan for how voters can exercise their fundamental American right to vote in the upcoming primary and in November. Letting our democracy fall ill shouldn’t be an option.