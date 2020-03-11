Were the Flyers wrong to hold the game? Were those who went wrong to go? Did they put themselves and others at risk? Maybe they did. I can’t pretend to know. I’m a sportswriter, not an expert in infectious diseases, and though I feel comfortable lecturing people about, say, the importance of Hart to the Flyers, I don’t feel the same measure of confidence when it comes to lecturing people on the proper reaction to this outbreak. This story, this situation, is evolving and changing by the minute, as is the public reaction to it, and what someone says right now about it could appear foolish or rash in a matter of moments, with the next piece of news, the next confirmed case.