Latest Wells Fargo Center closed for cleaning
The Wells Fargo Center will be closed on Thursday, less than 12 hours after the NBA suspended its season over coronavirus concerns. NBC Sports Philadelphia employees, whose office is inside the Wells Fargo Center, were notified early Thursday morning that the Wells Fargo Center will be closed for a deep cleaning, according to two sources not authorized to speak publicly.
“I got word today that the Wells Fargo Center is closed today for cleaning. So don’t come in, basically,” 97.5 The Fanatic host Marc Farzetta said on his show Thursday morning.
It is unclear when the Wells Fargo Center will re-open. A spokesperson for the venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Wells Fargo Center was scheduled to tonight host country music duo Dan + Shay. The artists haven’t made any announcement regarding the show, nor have their representatives returned request for comment. Eilish’s representatives similarly have not responded to requests for comment.
Philadelphia city officials earlier this week asked residents to avoid large gatherings of more than 5,000 people to tame the spread of the new coronavirus.
Officials didn’t estimate how long the recommendation to avoid large gatherings would last, but Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health Thomas Farley said if the spread of the virus worsens, the city may lower the 5,000-person threshold, though public health experts have called that figure arbitrary and urged people to reduce all social contact.
Public health administrators and organizations across the country are facing pressure to limit gatherings in a process called “social distancing,” which experts say can delay and slow the spread of infectious disease. On Tuesday, Massachusetts announced 70 cases of the new coronavirus were tied to a single conference in Boston.
— Rob Tornoe, Anna Orso
Pence: Government expects ‘thousands more cases of coronavirus’
Vice President Mike Pence appeared on all three major morning shows Thursday morning, where he said the government expects “thousands more cases of coronavirus” and was pressed on aspects of the administration’s response, including the lack of widespread testing compared to other countries.
“We think the key is going to be what we call “commercial laboratories” like LabCorp and Quest, who are already spinning up production… on tests that can be available on a broad basis in the days ahead,” Pence said.
“Anyone that feels they may have contracted the coronavirus should call their doctor,” Pence added. “Their doctor can contact the state lab and determine where testing can take place today in all 50 states.”
Pence also said this on CNN: “Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports. They’ll be screened, and then we’re going to ask every American and legal resident returning to the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days."Didn’t specify which airports.
— Rob Tornoe
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as virus spreads
The European Union on Thursday lashed out at President Donald Trump’s “unilateral” decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus, saying that the illness does not respect borders.
Trump announced that all European travel would be cut off, but U.S. officials later clarified that restrictions would apply only to most foreign citizens who have been in Europe’s passport-free travel zone at any point for 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States.
“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.
“The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” the two said.
They rejected Trump’s suggestion that Europe is not doing enough to combat COVID-19, saying that the 27-nation bloc “is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus.”
— Associated Press
In the event of long-term coronavirus closures, here’s how Philly-area schools plan to instruct thousands of students
As coronavirus spreads throughout the Philadelphia region, the potential for closures is forcing districts to confront a variety of challenges without clear answers. Public schools provide free meals for poor students, and services for children with special needs. Many are grappling with how they would continue to fulfill those roles in the event they had to close for prolonged periods.
More than a dozen districts serving thousands of students said they would preemptively close in the coming days to give administrators and teachers time to plan how best to deliver instruction to students in the event that schools are shut down.
Others have been asking families whether they lack internet access, or have been mapping out the number of state-required instructional days and how coronavirus closures would fit in.
— Maddie Hanna, Kristen A. Graham