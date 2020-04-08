As of Wednesday morning, there have been 4,272 COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia, and at least 200 deaths in the city and its surrounding counties. On Tuesday, officials reported 47 new deaths in the eight-county Philadelphia region, the worst day yet. But leaders are cautiously optimistic that social distancing efforts are having an impact, because although cases are still rising, a slower rate of increase means the case curve has been flattening in Pennsylvania.