Brief math lesson: Imagine a group of 100 people, of which five actually have been infected with the virus, and let’s say we have an antibody test that correctly identifies 95% of people with antibodies and 95% of those who do not. Such a test is usually going to identify all of those five people who truly are positive (take 95% of five, and you get pretty close to five). The test also would correctly identify 95% of the 95 unexposed people as negative. But that means four or five unexposed people would be falsely identified as positive.