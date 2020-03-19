But on Sunday, the 34-year-old mother of three saw the same news on television: St. Christopher’s closed its intensive care unit to new patients and shut down its level 1 trauma center two days earlier after a doctor tested positive for the new coronavirus. Tower Health and Drexel, which jointly own the hospital, notified patient families and staffers who had come into direct contact with the doctor. The rest of the community, including Reyes’ family, found out about the incident days later, when it was reported on the news.