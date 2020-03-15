“This is a societal problem, and it’s going to be a problem at every level, at all demographics,” said David J. Goldberg, an associate professor of pediatrics in the division of cardiology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “We want to keep it out of our hospitals to the degree possible," he said of the situation generally, not of St. Christopher’s case specifically. "We know that won’t be entirely possible but we need to take any precautions to slow it down.”