St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children closed its intensive care unit to new patients and the Level 1 trauma unit shut down Friday, March 13 after a physician tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of the hospital remained open, according to a memo sent to Drexel staff and students by the university’s president, John Fry and obtained by the Inquirer Sunday.
St. Christopher’s is jointly owned by Drexel and Tower Health, and operated by Tower.
The doctor was last at the hospital March 11 and began to feel unwell that day, Fry said in the memo. He said officials know the virus was not contracted within the hospital, but did not elaborate.
Sources close to St. Christopher’s who were not authorized to speak publicly told the Inquirer that the doctor had recently traveled to Germany — which has been hard-hit by the virus with nearly 4,600 cases as of Sunday morning — but did not have symptoms when she returned to the United States.
Current ICU patients will continue to be treated at the hospital. It was not clear how many patients are currently in that unit. Hospital sources said the ICU is in a newer wing of the hospital, designed as a separate area that allows it to be well isolated from the rest of the facility. The unit has 26 beds and is typically about 80% full, they said.
In his memo, Fry said that ICU staff “have been notified of this situation,” and will wear approved protective personal equipment — gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks — when treating ICU patients. They will also wear surgical masks when outside patient rooms.
Fry said the hospital is contacting patient families and employees who may have been exposed, but it’s unclear exactly how that is being accomplished.
As of late morning Sunday, St. Christopher’s website did not include any notice to patients about the closures and new coronavirus exposure, which comes on top of a report that another, independent physician was quarantined after coming into contact with the virus outside the hospital back in February. Whether he was actually tested has not been made clear. That news came in the form of a staff memo from Tower Health, issued only after the doctor and contacts had completed a 14 day isolation period.
A spokeswoman for Drexel refused to answer additional questions about the ICU physician, directing inquiries to Tower Health. Tower did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
State and city health officials — who are tracking all diagnosed and suspected cases — also did not respond to a request for comment.
City Councilman Mark Squilla, whose district stretches into Kensington, near St. Christopher’s, said Sunday that a call from a reporter asking for comment was the first he had heard about the doctor’s case. He said it was difficult for him to comment extensively on the situation without more information, but said he expected to hear from concerned constituents about the ICU closures.
The virus has been most deadly among older adults and those whose immune systems are compromised. Children have appeared less vulnerable, though they can spread the virus to others.
However a baby born in China tested positive for the disease shortly after birth. The infant’s mother also had the disease.
“This is a societal problem, and it’s going to be a problem at every level, at all demographics,” said David J. Goldberg, an associate professor of pediatrics in the division of cardiology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “We want to keep it out of our hospitals to the degree possible," he said of the situation generally, not of St. Christopher’s case specifically. "We know that won’t be entirely possible but we need to take any precautions to slow it down.”
St. Christopher’s provides health care at all levels from preventive to critical to young patients, many of whom live near the North Philadelphia institution. Officials said the rest of the hospital remains open for business.
Generally, hospitals are advising patients seeking any kind of care to phone before arriving to avoid exposures to potential coronavirus cases. Like other hospitals in the area, Tower hospitals have restricted visitor policies in response to coronavirus.