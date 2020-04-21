Gravely ill with the coronavirus, Renee Bannister had spent three weeks on a ventilator — a sophisticated electronic device that helped her breathe — before she underwent a treatment that dates to the late 1800s.
The Gloucester County woman was infused with golden fluid called plasma, harvested from her niece, Marisa Leuzzi of Downingtown, who had previously recovered from the virus.
Bannister, 63, got the treatment April 3 and is now out of intensive care at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. She is expected to move to a rehab facility within days, aiming to make it home before her wedding anniversary in late May.
Did her niece’s plasma make the difference?
That is the big unknown for Bannister and hundreds of others who have now undergone similar treatments in the United States, including at least two dozen patients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Physicians at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson University, Rutgers Health, and the University of Pennsylvania all are on the case.
At its core, the idea is as simple as it is elegant. After a person has recovered from the coronavirus, their plasma (the liquid component of blood) still contains antibodies that the immune system developed to fight off the disease.
This antibody-laden plasma can be donated and administered to others who have not yet recovered. More than a century ago, such treatments were used against measles and other infectious diseases before vaccines were available.
Small studies from China have found that some patients with the coronavirus improve after getting the treatment, said Emma Meagher, chief clinical research officer at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine. But clinical trials are needed to determine if they would have gotten better on their own, or if other approaches might have been better.
“There is really very limited information on whether this works,” she said.
Bannister’s husband, Greg, has little doubt.
“We are relieved and overjoyed,” he said in a news release from Virtua.
Leuzzi, the couple’s niece, donated enough plasma at a nearby Red Cross facility to help two Virtua patients.
The second was Mount Laurel resident Andy Fei, 61, an opera singer who had been on a ventilator for six days when he received the plasma April 5. The hospital disconnected him from the ventilator nine days later, though he remains in the hospital.
People who have recovered from the coronavirus can register to see if they are eligible to donate plasma with several institutions. Among them:
Generally, donors must provide documentation that they tested positive for the coronavirus, and that they later recovered and tested negative. Donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days.