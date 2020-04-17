Hernan Alvarado, director of respiratory therapy for Temple Health, said the first step in intubating a patient is sedation. “No one that’s awake is going to want a rubber tube to go down their throat,” he said. After the patient is ventilated manually with a resuscitation bag, his or her tongue is moved to one side with a laryngoscope, a device with a light in it. Then an 8- to 10-inch tube is inserted down the trachea into the airways. If carbon dioxide is coming out, that usually means the tube is in the right place, Alvarado said, and it is connected to the ventilator. Patients are also X-rayed to make sure the tube is placed correctly.