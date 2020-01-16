New York’s bail reform — just one piece of a nationwide campaign to undo decades of a New Jim Crow that has turned America into the biggest jailer on the planet — was supposed to be inspired by Browder’s life and death. Sixteen days of tabloid and political insanity want you to forget that. Just like they want you to forget about Willie Veasy, Chester Hollman, Shaurn Thomas, and all the other men, all of them black, here in Philadelphia who were swept up in our own moral panic of the 1990s and lost decades of their lives to wrongful murder convictions.