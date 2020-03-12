About two dozen people waited Thursday afternoon in eviction court on Chestnut Street, a collection of tenants, landlords, and lawyers wrangling over whether people would keep their homes. Andrew Seawright, 34, and Senitra Bundy, 24, were fighting a claim that they owed $8,000 in unpaid rent. They won, they said, but Seawright said he could be particularly vulnerable to eviction if coronavirus costs him work. The two have three children, but have not lived together since an eviction in February.