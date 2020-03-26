Like our patients, hospitals are not immune to the effects of this crisis. The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association have lobbied Congress for an aid package of $100 billion, which looks like it will go through in the national stimulus deal. It is urgently necessary. Even successful hospitals have low operating margins, and many hospitals were on the brink of financial collapse even before this pandemic hit. Rural hospitals in particular were entering bankruptcy with alarming frequency. With healthcare representing 1/6th of the U.S. GDP, losing more hospitals would have wide-ranging effects throughout the whole economy, not to mention public health.