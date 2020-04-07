The coronavirus pandemic will cost Philadelphia hundreds of millions of dollars and force the city to cut its budget and reduce services and staffing, Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday.
Lost tax revenue and emergency spending required to respond to the virus will force the city to make decisions “the likes of which have never been needed," Kenney warned.
“To what degree, we don’t yet know,” Kenney said at a news conference Monday. “But it will affect things that people care about and expect from their city government. I know full well that any reductions in city services will be painful.”
Kenney will scrap the $5.2 billion spending plan that he proposed to City Council in March for the upcoming fiscal year, and will present a new budget plan to Council on May 1. Kenney said his budget address, in which he pitched funding for antipoverty plans, a scholarship to make community college free for thousands of students, and expanded street sweeping, “seems like an eternity ago.”
Kenney did not specify which city services or staff may be cut, and vowed to minimize impacts to essential city services, “especially those on which the most vulnerable Philadephians rely.”
City officials have said they are still scrambling to project the potential financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the effect on March revenue collections will not be released until May. But an analysis by the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA) found that the city could lose between $310 million and $400 million in revenue in the current quarter, representing April through June.
PICA’s estimated drop in revenue would represent a significant portion of the city’s quarterly revenues; the city reported $996 million in the second quarter, which ended in December.
City officials had said they were preparing for a possible recession. But they had not prepared for a sudden halt to the economy caused by the closure of nonessential businesses and stay-at-home orders.
Philadelphia has about $439 million in its reserve fund, which officials have warned would cover just 30 days of the city’s operating expenses.
City Councilmember Allan Domb said the COVID-19 crisis could cause the city to lose all of its reserves “and could put us into the negative next year by a couple hundred million dollars, unless we adjust our budget going forward."
Domb said budget adjustments will be needed, and long-term recovery will require the city to expand its economy.
“This isn’t going to be something that we’re going to be able to tax ourselves out of,” he said.
The city’s finances are especially vulnerable in economic downturns due to a reliance on its wage tax, which accounts for more than one-third of general fund revenue. Philadelphia collected $1.7 billion in wage tax revenue in the last fiscal year.
Other municipal and county governments tend to rely heavily on property taxes, which are more stable during economic downturns. Philadelphia will experience an immediate reduction in revenue from lost jobs.
An additional hit could come from the closing of Center City offices, as many who remain employed now work from home. About 40% of the city wage tax revenue in the last fiscal year was paid by nonresidents who commute to work in the city, according to city financial data. Many of those employees are now eligible to stop paying the tax during the time they are required to work elsewhere.
City spokesman Mike Dunn said the other immediate impacts could be lost revenue from hotel and amusement taxes.
“We must deal with the reality that this virus has thrust upon us," Kenney said of the new proposed budget, "and that is going to mean all of us making sacrifices in the months ahead.”