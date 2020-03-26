At the same time, owners and managers of apartments, condos, townhouses, and rental homes still need to pay their staff, property taxes, mortgages, and vendors. Having tenants at home all at once is a strain on utilities and plumbing for multifamily building owners. If the owner of a house loses the property, so does the renter. If some tenants can’t make rent payments, managers aren’t collecting as much revenue, even as the pandemic may lead to fewer new leases.