Hundreds of low-wage workers at Philadelphia International Airport are losing their jobs because of the coronavirus, according to the labor union that represents them.
The union, 32BJ SEIU, which represents 1,400 subcontracted workers like wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, and cabin cleaners, estimates between 600 and 1,000 of its members will be laid off between now and Monday. That could be anywhere between 50% to 80% of its membership at the airport.
“The folks who would bear the brunt of this would be the lowest wage workers,” said Gabe Morgan, vice president of 32BJ SEIU. “The culture of the airline industry has been for so long to treat this particular class of workers as second class."
Tens of thousands of low-wage workers in Philadelphia, the poorest big city in the country, have already lost jobs because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Local government officials have been scrambling to find ways to support the city’s 320,000 service workers, who make up nearly half the city’s workforce.
Some workers already got layoff notices Wednesday, Morgan said, but the union has just begun to learn of the scale of the layoffs. These workers are employed by American Airlines subcontractors PrimeFlight Aviation and Prospect Airport Services.
PrimeFlight and Prospect did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The layoffs come as the airlines’ leading trade group, Airlines for America, has requested $50 billion in federal assistance, saying the industry is burning through $10 billion per month as flight cancellations soar and planes are flying with only 20 to 30% of their seats filled.
Amid criticism that airlines spent billions of dollars buying back their own shares in recent years, the trade group said that federal relief for the companies is “about protecting and preserving the jobs of 750,000 U.S. airline employees, as well as the 10 million jobs supported by the airline industry.”
An American Airlines spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs.
The layoffs are a sad coda to what had become a hopeful story for some of Philly’s poorest workers: Wheelchair attendants, skycaps, and baggage handlers — largely black and brown workers living in Southwest Philadelphia — fought for the last six years to double their pay from $6 an hour to more than $12 an hour. They went on strike three times and City Council, including then-City Councilmember Jim Kenney, intervened on their behalf.
Despite their raises, though, they still were not able to win healthcare benefits. The union planned to fight for those benefits in their latest round of negotiations.
The City of Philadelphia is currently negotiating an airport lease agreement with American Airlines, which dominates about 70% of the air traffic in Philadelphia. The union previously used the lease agreement negotiations as a way to win higher wages for workers. Morgan said it’s possible that city officials once again use the lease agreement to pressure American to support its subcontracted workers.
American Airlines has previously sought to distance itself from its subcontracted workforce, saying that it does not have control over what its contractors do. But unions like 32BJ SEIU and UNITE HERE that represent subcontracted workers, as well as labor experts, push back on that notion, saying that corporations like American are the ones that hold the power.
“The contractors themselves have no power or ability to save the workers,” Morgan said. “It’s really entirely up to the airlines.”
On Wednesday, spokesperson Andrew Trull said American is “proactively consolidating” operations at PHL, temporarily discontinuing the use of the A-West ticketing counter and Gates A18-A26” – which are largely dedicated to international flights.
It’s unclear how many other workers at the airport will be laid off — some are represented by UNITE HERE, while others are not represented by any union.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Philadelphia Inquirer is one of 21 news organizations producing Broke in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. See all of our reporting at brokeinphilly.org.