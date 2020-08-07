Plaza now remembers only pieces of his 15-day ordeal, most of it spent on life support. His wife, Judy, frantic at home in Lumberton, couldn’t see her husband because of the pandemic. For almost a week, she couldn’t even speak to him because he was sedated on a ventilator. She got daily phone calls from the health team, often Emilio Mazza, the pulmonologist and critical-care specialist who led her husband’s care. The updates sometimes relieved — or sometimes reinforced — her sense of helplessness, as her husband of 23 years seesawed between healing and the being on the brink of death.