Highgate is an assisted-living facility, not a nursing home, Mayer said, meaning it’s more of a personal-care setting than a clinical one. Morris said her father was designated to receive the “lowest level” of assistance. His drug regimen was managed and he was looked after by staff, she said, but he wasn’t in a ward specifically for memory care. Residents, under normal circumstances, can walk freely around the facility, but Mayer said they’ve been asked to stay in their rooms amid the pandemic.