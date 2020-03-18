In a city where 25% of the population lives in poverty—and where black and brown people are overrepresented in that number—every business owned by a person of color is essential. You don’t need a haircut to live, but to the barber who feeds his family one trim at a time, that business is essential. You can survive without new sneakers, but to the single mother who is a salesperson at a sneaker store, each new pair of kicks is a bottle of milk for her baby. In short, every restaurant, every storefront, every underground example of entrepreneurship is essential to the economic wellbeing of Philadelphia’s black and brown neighborhoods.