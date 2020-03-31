We met the 59-year-old laid-off Miami airport worker who’s already moved back in with his mom and has just $3,100 in savings but $15,000 in medical bills in practically the only developed country where a person could have $15,000 in unpaid medical bills. And the 48-year-old jobless Ohio restaurant server now home-schooling his two special needs children by day and getting up at 4 in the morning to dial his state’s unemployment line, the only time he thinks he might get through. And the married Miami fitness instructors, both laid off, who don’t have the savings to buy groceries and pay the rent because that’s all gone to paying off student loans, in the only developed nation with $1.6 trillion in college debt.