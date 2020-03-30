“This is a sad and uncalled for act of vandalism," said spokesperson Sam Singer. “Mr. Freedman responded quickly to the City of Philadelphia, offered to lease or sell the hospital at a nominal cost, and was rebuffed by the city. Vandalism or hate is never acceptable nor will it solve any problems, rather it is a time to come together and work collectively for the best of the community. That is what Mr. Freedman attempted to do and the city determined the site was not suitable for its needs."