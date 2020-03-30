A Rittenhouse home belonging to the owner of Hahnemann University Hospital was defaced just days after he and the city failed to come to an agreement on leasing the closed Center City facility amid the coronavirus outbreak and Mayor Jim Kenney said the California businessman was “trying to make a buck” off the pandemic.
On Monday, occasional passersby noticed the spray-painted graffiti, spelling out “Joel Kills" and “Free Hahnemann” in capital letters, on Joel Freedman’s property on the 2100 block of Locust Street. Flyers fastened on a door appeared to read “Joel Freedman has blood on his hands” and “Open Hahnemann Hospital.”
Philadelphia police responded to the block for a report of vandalism, a spokesperson said, but declined to provide further details. Freedman, a California businessman, was disappointed to hear of what happened, his spokesperson said.
“This is a sad and uncalled for act of vandalism," said spokesperson Sam Singer. “Mr. Freedman responded quickly to the City of Philadelphia, offered to lease or sell the hospital at a nominal cost, and was rebuffed by the city. Vandalism or hate is never acceptable nor will it solve any problems, rather it is a time to come together and work collectively for the best of the community. That is what Mr. Freedman attempted to do and the city determined the site was not suitable for its needs."
Freedman offered to rent the nearly-500-bed space, which has been empty since it closed this summer, for almost $1 million a month in rent plus fees, which Singer said last week was “a hugely, deeply, discounted rate compared to other known comparable situations.” Mayor Kenney and city manager Brian Abernathy saw the offer differently, with Abernathy saying Freedman was “looking at this as a business transaction rather than providing an imminent and important need to the city and our residents.”
In recent days, the dispute has received national attention as cities throughout the country look for hospital overflow space for a projected surge of coronavirus patients. On social media, critics of Freedman have posted negative memes and even shared the address of his Philadelphia home, which has been for sale since the fall.
Freedman remains open to conversations with the city or the state, Singer said, and wants to help.