Methodist had taken all those steps and more, Clancy thought. It "really, really jumped on this early and we had so many things in place going back to late February, early March,” he said. Methodist asked staff members who worked at more than one facility — a possible source of viral spread — to work in only one place. Employees were assigned to work in only one level of care to prevent spread within the community. Masks were hard to get, so they saved their N95s for positive cases, but they stocked up on KN95s, which are more effective than standard surgical masks. All employees started wearing surgical masks in mid-March and stepped up protection as the virus spread. The community’s respiratory therapist moved in.