Testing is just a piece of the coronavirus containment challenge, but it is the key to identifying outbreaks quickly and snuffing them out. It goes hand-in-hand with tracing an infected person’s close contacts so they can self-quarantine at home for two weeks, the maximum time between exposure to the virus and symptom onset. Since many infected people never have symptoms, contact tracing and quarantine are important — but these strategies aren’t practical if case numbers are exploding, as they are in numerous states.