If she saw a scrap of paper on the carpet at Lions Gate, she picked it up. She served food at holiday buffets. She knew every resident’s name and attended every funeral. She hand-wrote New Year’s cards to residents each Rosh Hashanah. She loved chocolate, the color yellow, monkeys and golfing with her parents. She was such a multi-tasker that she used the time when she was washing her hands — she did that a lot last year — to think about what made her grateful. She could not sing or dance well, but that didn’t stop her from doing either. She dressed like Jane Fonda to lead a chair exercise class that residents loved. She was a prankster who enjoyed hiding her sisters’ keys and scaring co-workers with fake spiders.