People interviewed in the line at the transportation center this week were furious with the federal government’s response to the pandemic, which they said has failed to help people who need it most. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Black residents are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than the states white populations. The states use different methods for measuring Latino deaths, but while Pennsylvania shows Latino deaths running slightly below white deaths, New Jersey’s Latino population is dying at a higher rate than its whites. In Philadelphia, both Black and Latino populations are being hospitalized at higher rates than the city’s white residents.