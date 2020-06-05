The hundreds of health professionals massed at the heart of Thomas Jefferson University on Friday afternoon voiced a truth often left unspoken: That the outcomes of systemic racism appear in hospitals every day in black patients who fare worse than white patients when being treated for diabetes, cancer, hypertension, and a host of other illnesses. The past three months of pandemic have only made more obvious how the stress of racism, along with greater poverty and disadvantages in education, jobs and housing have left black Americans suffering disproportionately. The coronavirus-related death rates among black Philadelphians are about 30% higher than for the city’s white population.