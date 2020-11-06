Philadelphia health officials reported 742 new cases of the coronavirus in the city on Friday — the highest daily case count the city has seen throughout the entire pandemic.
That’s partially because testing is more widely available, but the positivity rate of those tests are also high — 14% of the tests reported Friday came back positive, said health commissioner Tom Farley. The rate is nearly triple the 5% threshold that experts say is a sign that viral spread is out of control.
Philadelphia also reported five more deaths from the virus on Friday, the end of a week in which both Pennsylvania and New Jersey also set daily case-count records.
Recently, case counts have been trending up rapidly. During the week ending Oct. 31, the city averaged 387 cases per day — the highest weekly case count since early May, at the height of the pandemic. In that recent week, 9.1% of tests came back positive, Farley said.
All told, daily case counts have increased by fourfold since late September, and cases are rising across every age group, Farley said. Though not yet close to the surge of hospitalizations in the spring, admissions are on the rise, with the state’s hospital database reporting 267 patients hospitalized in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 as of yesterday, up from a low of about 90 in late September, Farley said.
During the week of Oct. 18, 14 people in Philadelphia died from the virus, an increase from about 10 per week in September. More deaths are expected in the coming weeks, Farley said.
“Make no mistake about it — this is a very dangerous period,” he said. “This is possibly the worst period of the entire epidemic.”
The virus is largely spreading through relatively small social gatherings, he said, highlighting three cases city staffers uncovered through contact tracing to demonstrate how dangerous social interactions can be.
- In one case, a woman attended a wedding, where she was among guests infected with COVID-19. She then passed the infection to her son. He died two weeks later.
- In another, a woman attended brunch with five friends and then went to her job at a daycare center. She and three of the friends at that brunch later tested positive for COVID-19, and every student at the daycare had to quarantine.
- Farley highlighted a third case where a woman attended a funeral, caught the virus from a relative, and then went to work before her symptoms showed. She exposed five coworkers, and while waiting for her test results, exposed two friends and five family members.
“The virus is spreading at family gatherings, social gatherings,” Farley said. “With the colder weather and drier air, people spend more time indoors. [The virus] is following patterns like influenza — rising through the fall, peaking in January and February.”
He said Philadelphians should assume that everyone — including themselves — could have the virus but don’t know it, and therefore should always wear a mask and maintain social distance whenever leaving home. Everyone who can should work from home, he said, and “stay away from others unless absolutely necessary."
Holiday gatherings should be held over videoconference, he said.
“Don’t have a get-together after soccer practice, don’t go to brunch, don’t have baby showers,” he said. “Stay home as much as you can.”
Farley said, based on the health department’s observations, only about 75% of Philadelphians are wearing masks while leaving retail stores. That number should be closer to 95%, he said.
“Most people are doing the right thing, but it’s not enough,” he said. The health department is asking business owners and retailers to tell customers they must wear masks inside — wearing masks is still mandatory.
Farley did not announce any new government restrictions to limit public gatherings during the pandemic, but he said that city officials are looking at “a range of options we might want to put in place” and consulting with state health officials as well as those in Philadelphia’s suburban counties. “Everything is on the table,” he said.
For now, Farley said, the “most important thing” Philadelphians can do to slow the spread of the virus is to wear masks and follow safety recommendations.
Also on Friday, Pennsylvania state officials made a plea for extended federal funding of a program that uses teams from some of the state’s largest health systems to help long-term care facilities respond quickly to new outbreaks of COVID-19.
Frail residents of nursing and personal care homes are at especially high risk for serious illness and death when they contract the virus.
The state created Regional Response Health Collaboratives that work with systems like Geisinger, UPMC and, in this region, Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health, Temple University Hospital and Lehigh Valley Health Network. When someone at a facility tests positive, experts from the health systems help make sure there’s enough staff and testing and that infected residents are grouped in a way that prevents further spread, officials said at a press briefing.
Teresa Miller, secretary of the Pennsylvania department of human services, called the program an "absolutely incredible resource. She said she believes the state will be able to provide funding for it until the end of the year. It was allocated $175 million, starting in July. “All of us are very concerned this program could disappear when it is needed most,” she said.
This story is developing and will be updated later.