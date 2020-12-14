Pennsylvania will receive additional shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in the weeks to come, but Levine said she did not have a solid estimate of how many doses would be included in those shipments. Front line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be among those who could get their first doses of the vaccine by month’s end. If Moderna’s vaccine gets emergency use authorization by the FDA, it could also be shipped out across the commonwealth next week, Levine added.