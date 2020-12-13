A panel that advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine go to medical employees, from doctors and nurses to those who clean patient rooms, as well as residents of nursing homes. There won’t be enough in the first deliveries for even those people, though, so hospital leaders are further refining priorities. Some, like Sivak, have been told how many doses to expect. Others, like Catherine Hughes, chief nursing officer of the Virtua health system in New Jersey, which has 14,000 employees, were still planning without concrete numbers late last week.