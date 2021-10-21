As soon as health officials greenlight the plan, around 28 million American children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get immunized against COVID-19. That’s expected to happen in the first week of November, but Wednesday’s White House announcement has parents asking lots of questions. Here’s what we know so far.

Which vaccines have been authorized for kids?

At this point, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for children. Studies are ongoing for other vaccines in children and adolescents.

When can kids get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?

Likely within weeks, but first the experts have to weigh in.

An FDA advisory panel is meeting on Oct. 26 to review data on how well the vaccine worked in a study of children aged 5 to 11. If the committee recommends that the vaccine be made available for that age group, the agency could authorize its use within days.

Then on Nov. 2, a CDC advisory committee is scheduled to meet before issuing a recommendation that those children be vaccinated.

Why should kids get the vaccine?

The vaccines remain highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death. While it is true that most children with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, several hundred have died from the disease in the United States, and thousands have been hospitalized.

What’s more, children who get vaccinated will be far less likely to transmit the virus to older people, who are at greater risk of severe consequences.

Where can kids get the vaccine?

The Biden administration is preparing so that children will be able to get the vaccine in more than 25,000 pediatric clinics and other facilities across the country.

And the vaccine also will be available to children at pharmacies, hospitals, and community clinics, just as it has been for adults.

This decentralized approach is very different than the early days of the vaccine rollout, which occurred primarily in facilities equipped to handle larger shipments that were stored below freezing temperatures. Regulators now say the product can be stored for up to 10 weeks in standard refrigerators, and will be shipped to pediatricians’ offices in smaller containers.

Can my child get a flu shot at the same time?

Just as it is for adults, it’s fine for children to get a flu shot at the same time as they get a COVID-19 vaccine. Due to lockdowns, flu season was very mild in 2020, but experts expect there to be a lot more flu this season so everybody who can should get that shot too.

Are the shots the same ones adults get?

The shots will be administered to children with smaller needles, and in smaller doses.

As with teens and adults, children would get two doses spaced three weeks apart, but each dose would be one-third the size — 10 micrograms in each dose, instead of the two 30-microgram doses given to adults.

That’s because the smaller doses were used in the studies on children, primarily due to their smaller body size, and in the interest of reducing the already-slight risk of any side effects.

Which kids will be eligible?

For now, the vaccine would be authorized only for children age 5 and older. Analysis of the vaccine in younger children remains underway.

What are the side effects in kids?

Details on any side effects are expected to be made public before the Oct. 26 meeting of the FDA advisory panel.

So far, Pfizer has said only that the vaccine was “well tolerated” in study participants aged 5 to 11, and that side effects were “generally comparable” to those in vaccine recipients aged 16 to 25.

Before the meeting, the company also is expected to provide study details on how many vaccinated children got sick from COVID-19, if any, compared with the number of illnesses in those who received a placebo.

In September, the company said 2,268 children aged 5 to 11 had participated in the clinical trial, developing a “strong immune response,” which was measured by antibody levels.

Will kids need to be vaccinated to go to school?

It’s unlikely. Few school districts have implemented COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children aged 12 to 15, for whom the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized in May.

