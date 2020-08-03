When you see that, you’ve got to take a look at where you are in the process of trying to reopen. I don’t think you necessarily have to revert to going all the way back to closing, but you’ve got to intensify what I consider five or six fundamental things that we know from experience help to blunt resurgences and can prevent resurgences from occurring: Consistent, correct wearing of masks. Avoiding crowds. Physically distance six feet or more. Stay away from places like bars where people congregate, and in some places you’ve even seen authorities closing bars. Outdoor is always better than indoor if you want to do any kind of a function. And simple things like hand hygiene, or washing your hands. It’s not inevitable you’re going to see these resurgences if in fact you handle it properly.