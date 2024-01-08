More health systems in the Philly area are requiring masks as COVID cases rise

Three of the Philadelphia region’s largest health systems are bringing back masking requirements for patients, staff and visitors to their hospitals and clinics to prevent the spread of COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the region sees a surge in seasonal sickness.

Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine, and Temple Health all updated their mask requirements in recent days, joining Main Line Health and Cooper University Health Care, which both announced last week mask mandates in their facilities. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is also requiring masks for patients and visitors in certain departments.

Many hospitals in the area relaxed their masking requirements last spring, when the public health emergency for the COVID pandemic expired. But with COVID and flu cases now rising again, epidemiologists at the region’s health systems are recommending masking again. Here’s the latest on mask requirements in area health care facilities:

Jefferson Health

Starting Saturday, Jefferson Health began requiring staff in patient-care locations to wear masks through Jan. 29. Patients are also required to mask in emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and other settings where people congregate, like rehabs and skilled nursing facilities, officials said.

At other Jefferson locations, patients with symptoms of a respiratory virus must wear a mask, and children with flulike symptoms must be immediately masked and evaluated for measles exposure, the health system said. That’s due to a recent measles outbreak involving a patient who visited Jefferson last month. The vaccine-preventable condition, once nearly eradicated, has turned up at other facilities locally too.

Penn Medicine

Penn Medicine on Monday began requiring patients and visitors above age 2 to mask in the waiting rooms of emergency departments and urgent care clinics, as well as in its oncology and radiation oncology clinics, transplant clinics, and infusion centers.

Anywhere in the Penn system, patients who have tested positive for COVID within the past 10 days, or who are exhibiting symptoms like a cough, a fever, congestion, or a sore throat, are required to wear a mask. Visitors with COVID symptoms or who have tested positive in the last 10 days cannot enter any Penn Medicine facilities, the health system said on its website.

Advertisement

All other patients and visitors are “strongly encouraged” to mask in Penn facilities. The health system also requires staff to mask when caring for patients.

Temple Health

Starting Wednesday, anyone entering a Temple Health building — staff, patients, and visitors — will be required to wear a surgical mask.

“We must do everything we can to keep ourselves, our patients, and our colleagues safe and healthy,” Temple officials said in an email to staff.

Face masks are required in Temple hospitals, outpatient clinics, and community health offices. Temple will provide masks at its hospital entrances. Officials did not state when the mask requirement might end, saying Temple epidemiologists will continue to monitor data on respiratory viruses in the area.

Is COVID surging again?

Cases of influenza and COVID have been steadily increasing in recent weeks around the Philadelphia region and in Pennsylvania.

Monitoring individual cases of COVID is more difficult now that the public health emergency has ended. Health departments are no longer required to track cases.

Philadelphia and some of its suburbs have detected increases in COVID virus through wastewater monitoring. Health officials also look to hospitalization data to gauge the severity of the spread in the region.

Pennsylvania saw 1,738 new hospitalizations for COVID in the week of Dec. 30, 2023, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was slightly higher than COVID hospitalizations at the same time last year, but fewer than half of the number of hospitalizations reported in January 2022 when the omicron variant caused a spike in cases.

Flu cases have also been increasing statewide, with more than 15,000 cases reported in Pennsylvania as of Dec. 30, 2023. More than 5% of people visiting Southeastern Pennsylvania emergency departments during the same week were diagnosed with the flu, compared with about 3% with COVID, according to state data.

Additionally, health officials in the Philadelphia area are monitoring six confirmed measles case. The outbreak began at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which is also requiring masks for all patients and visitors in its emergency departments. Anyone with a fever or respiratory symptoms at all CHOP locations must also wear a mask, the hospital said on its website.