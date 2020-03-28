The coronavirus can cause a variety of symptoms. The big three are cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but not everybody gets all of those. Some people also report achiness, fatigue, gastrointestinal upset, sore throat, conjunctivitis, and loss of the sense of smell. Runny nose, but not sneezing, is reported in a small percentage of cases, said Mitchell Grayson, an allergist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital at Ohio State University. He added that a fellow doctor in New York told him he’s seeing young adult patients with runny noses who are testing positive.