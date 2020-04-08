Lisa McHugh, an epidemiologist with the New Jersey Department of Health, said it’s too early to say whether flu is done with her state for the season. Tests are way down, but New Jersey has been grappling with a high coronavirus case load. So far the state has had 47,437 coronavirus cases and 1,504 deaths. It does not report flu deaths. The National Center for Health Statistics, which uses death certificate data, says there have been 1,346 deaths caused by flu and pneumonia in New Jersey and 2,019 in Pennsylvania this season. Pneumonia is a major complication of flu and is the primary reason that people who’ve had the disease die, but it can also be caused by other things. It is also a major cause of death in coronavirus patients.