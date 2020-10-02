Chef Yehuda Sichel opened Huda, a sandwich shop, at 18th and Ranstead Streets, last month. Planning had begun before pandemic delays set in, but Sichel said the idle time enabled him to develop better recipes for bread, which he hopes will set him apart. So far, business has been good. “Yes, we don’t have the commercial district," he said. Told about the foot-traffic stats, he said, "Given that number, I’m doing well.” His shop is across the alley from Midtown III Diner, which closed over the summer.