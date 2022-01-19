The gist: There’s some hope in the region, as new coronavirus cases and deaths fall. Still, the impacts of the surge, such as staffing shortages, remain very much with us. In the meantime, the federal government is providing tools, including free at-home tests and N95 masks, as a way to mitigate the spread.

📧 Sign up for News Alerts: Be the first to know what’s happening in Philly with our free new service delivering timely emails about developing stories right to your inbox.

— Ximena Conde (@XimenaReports, health@inquirer.com)

Is the worst of the surge over? “It depends on how people behave, among other things,” said Philadelphia health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole in a news conference Wednesday. It’s also too soon to say if this will be the last of surges we’ll experience. With that in mind, experts say we all still need to exercise caution to reduce the spread of the virus, which is still impacting daily life. Read more here about the waning omicron surge.

What you need to know

📝 You can no longer show a negative COVID-19 test to eat indoors in Philadelphia.

💉 Philly’s city employees now have until Jan. 24 to meet the vaccine mandate after a delay.

🎒 Philly has issued new guidance for schools in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus while keeping schools open as much as possible.

👨‍⚕️ New Jersey will require workers in health-care settings and high-risk congregate living facilities to get booster shots.

🏥 It’s not just hospitals getting hobbled by staff infections. SEPTA, garbage, and postal services have been disrupted as workers call out.

🚑 Patients who should be discharged from emergency rooms have been getting stuck there as nursing homes remain understaffed and homeless shelters lack space.

❄️ At least one Philadelphia homeless shelter says it’s had to turn people with the coronavirus away amid the cold weather and the city’s quarantine site is full again.

🤒 As staff shortages in Philly-area hospitals continue, the National Guard steps in.

😷 President Joe Biden’s administration will give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈 Coronavirus cases and deaths are declining in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

What you’re saying

Last week, we asked what’s most challenging for you right now? Here’s what you said:

🚸 “Being a parent of two kids under 5 who can’t get vaccinated! The burnout is worse than ever before.”

🍿 “I want my life back! I want to go to the movies, dinner, shopping etc. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone!”

😷 “It’s frustrating to go to stores and see customers and employees unmasked.”

🗳️ “The lack of leadership.”

A dose of diversion: Cheesesteak entrepreneur recognized

Derrick ‘D’ Hayes is the second West Philadelphian to grace the famous magazine’s cover — the first being Will Smith. Hayes continues to pay homage to the City of Brotherly Love with his two cheesesteak shops in Atlanta. Don’t worry, he also sells vegan cheesesteaks.

🐾 The Betty White Challenge has brought in nearly $100,000 for two Philly animal shelters.

🍽️ Sometimes you need to shake up the doldrums of life, so you eat 1,000 cheesesteaks and find yourself.

🤸‍♀️ Try your hand at woodworking, glassblowing, or an assortment of other activities to shake the winter blues.

A good thing: A Philly-based music lover fills a gap for Black-owned music programming

A Philly music aficionado didn’t let the coronavirus stop him from finding Black talent. His online “challenges” and ability for finding exceptional talent have made Branford Jones an Instagram favorite.

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.