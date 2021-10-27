The gist: With approval of vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 expected soon, health officials are confronting yet another battery of logistical issues. How many doses will be available, and when? And how quickly can Pennsylvania and New Jersey get pediatric practices registered to administer the shots?

— Anthony R. Wood (@woodt15, health@inquirer.com)

In advance of the anticipated FDA approval, shipments of vaccine doses for kids 5 to 11 could begin arriving Monday or Tuesday, a Pennsylvania health official says. The FDA affirmed Pfizer’s finding that the kid doses are better than 90% effective. They will be a third of the adult dosages and will be administered with smaller needles. Here’s the latest on how Philadelphia-area providers are preparing, and more to know about shots for younger kids:

What you need to know:

💉 Demand for booster shots across the region has been modest but rising. But first things first: They are more in demand than those initial shots that the boosters are supposed to boost.

👩‍⚕️ Anxieties, depression, financial problems have all been part of the pandemic’s collateral damage. These physicians offer valuable advice about how we can prevail and re-emerge healthy.

🍰 During the last 20 months, many of us no doubt have been consuming more calories than we’ve been burning. That doesn’t have to continue. Flexibility is the key.

🍴 The Restaurant Revitalization Fund not only was underfunded and oversubscribed, but the pie was not divided evenly. Here is what our reporters found.

🎡 Remember the New York couple who attacked a Sesame Place worker during a face-mask confrontation? They were sentenced to prison.

Local coronavirus numbers

📈 On a positive note, no New Jersey counties have reported increases in daily case trends in the last two weeks. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

A dose of diversion: Happy Hallowe’en

Our in-house grammarian reminds us that Halloween comes from Hallowe’en, derived from All Hallows’ Even or All Hallows’ Eve, which marks the day before All Hallows’ Day— Nov. 1. It’s all part of a rich history about churches and feasts, and, yes, the candy is sweet addition.

🎃 The clock is ticking, so check out our Halloween guides for events and attractions in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

🍁 The foliage is getting ready to peak. Here’s where to peep.

🥧 Have a pumpkin-spice craving? You have options.

Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.