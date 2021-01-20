TL;DR: Philadelphia officials plan to launch a website this week for residents to register to receive information about the coronavirus vaccination, but thousands of residents have already registered with a third-party organization. This has just added to the confusion over who is eligible to get the vaccine and when. To help you navigate getting a vaccine, we created this lookup tool where you can enter your county to find out what’s happening where you are. You can also click here to view a map of vaccination sites.
— Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11, health@inquirer.com)
😷 Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be his assistant secretary of health.
🇺🇸 Joe Biden is set to sign executive orders on the coronavirus as he became president today.
💰 Pennsylvania announced one-time, $600 grants for child care workers who are struggling amid the pandemic.
🎰 Casino revenue in Pennsylvania and New Jersey suffered in 2020 from the pandemic.
🏥 A man died after an assault in a Philly jail, where violence has surged under pandemic lockdown.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈 The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Philadelphia officials plan to launch a website this week for residents to register to receive information about the coronavirus vaccination, but thousands of residents have already registered with a third-party organization, Philly Fighting Covid. This just adds to the confusion people in the region are experiencing surrounding vaccine eligibility and where to make an appointment. “There’s been a lot of confusion around this,” Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. “That is not the city’s website.”
Benjamin McMillan, a supervisor at Philadelphia International Airport, told my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes that some of his coworkers have come to work even if they’ve been exposed to or infected with COVID-19 because they can’t afford to quarantine. They’re just some of the many essential workers who are not getting paid leave to quarantine as a basic public health measure, even while their job puts them at a higher risk of exposure. “It’s critical to quarantine and pay those individuals so the community can be protected,” said Peg Seminario, the former director of occupational safety and health for the AFL-CIO.
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
- These 8 principles of social distancing can help you figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Symptoms of COVID-19, flu, common cold, and allergies can overlap. How to tell the difference.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
Pennsylvania, Philly, and New Jersey all have different schedules for who is eligible to get the vaccine and when. To help you navigate that, we created this lookup tool where you can enter your county to find out what’s happening where you are. You can also click here to view a map of vaccination sites.
👟 Kick-start your 2021 fitness goals with week three of our monthlong workout plan.
🍎 Feel better, look better in 2021: Tips from a fitness coach out to reshape the industry.
☀️ How daily walks have kept this reporter sane amid the pandemic.
Have a social distancing tip or question to share? Let us know at health@inquirer.com and your input might be featured in a future edition of this newsletter.
- Because of new virus mutations, European countries are tightening mask regulations and asking people to wear medical-grade coverings instead of cloth ones, the Washington Post reports.
- STAT outlines the nine biggest challenges Joe Biden will face on COVID-19.
- Billy Penn explains why Philly’s COVID-19 vaccine schedule is different from the rest of the state.
Enjoy getting our journalism through email? You can also sign up for The Inquirer Morning Newsletter to get the latest news, features, investigations and more sent straight to your inbox each morning Sunday-Friday. Sign up here.