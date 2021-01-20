Benjamin McMillan, a supervisor at Philadelphia International Airport, told my colleague Juliana Feliciano Reyes that some of his coworkers have come to work even if they’ve been exposed to or infected with COVID-19 because they can’t afford to quarantine. They’re just some of the many essential workers who are not getting paid leave to quarantine as a basic public health measure, even while their job puts them at a higher risk of exposure. “It’s critical to quarantine and pay those individuals so the community can be protected,” said Peg Seminario, the former director of occupational safety and health for the AFL-CIO.