The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has told city hospitals and nursing homes that it plans to begin enforcing its vaccine mandate for employees Saturday.

Oct. 15 is the deadline for those workers as well as people who work at higher education institutions to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Many nursing home employees are unlikely to meet the deadline, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, said earlier this week. The industry group asked for another extension of the deadline, but the city denied its request. In August, the city said employees had to be fully vaccinated by Friday, but it eased the deadline earlier this month.

In a letter dated Oct. 12, the health department told nursing homes that unvaccinated employees could not work after Friday. Partially vaccinated employees have until Nov. 15 to get their second dose. In the meantime, they must undergo extra testing and wear two masks or an N95 mask.

» READ MORE: Full list of places in the Philly region where you need to show proof of vaccination (so far)

The city is threatening nursing homes that violate the rules with closure and fines of up to $2,000 per violation.

Vaccine uptake among city hospitals has been less of a battle. Last month, the University of Pennsylvania Health System announced 99% compliance with its own mandate, which went into effect Sept. 17. Ninety-eight percent of Temple Health’s 10,795 employees had complied with the mandate by Friday, said Jeremy Walter, director of media relations. The 160 unvaccinated employees who have no exemption will be placed on unpaid leave and given until Oct. 29 to get a shot. After that, those who are still unvaccinated will lose their jobs.

James Garrow, the health department’s communications director, said that, while the city has the power to begin enforcement Saturday, it probably will not do so. “We don’t expect all institutions to submit vaccination data immediately following the deadline, … so it will take some time before we’re sure that all covered institutions have met and are following the mandate,” he said.

He said the city will send surveys to collect data on vaccinations in nursing homes on Saturday. They must be completed by Oct. 24. “This process does not preclude us from direct requests with much shorter deadlines if we feel the need,” he said.

PHCA warned that as many as 2,400 employees might lose their jobs because of the mandate. The group did not supply specific examples of nursing homes that planned to fire large numbers of unvaccinated workers or would find it difficult to operate. Multiple nursing homes that have reported low employee vaccination rates did not respond to interview requests from the Inquirer.

Garrow said the city has no plans to help nursing homes with potential staff shortages or to further extend the deadline.

» READ MORE: Penn State implements vaccine mandate for faculty and staff on its main campus

Eric Heisler, director of external communications for PHCA, said one city facility told him Thursday that 21 of 175 employees had not yet had their first dose of vaccines. It expected six to leave because of the mandate, while the other 15 promised to get their first does on Friday.

Joshua Uy, medical director of Renaissance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in West Philadelphia, said the vaccination rate among Renaissance’s 140 employees rose from 75% to nearly 100% after the city set its deadline. As of Friday morning, the center had only five employees who were still unvaccinated. “It’s hard to say which way it will go,” he said by email. One employee claimed a religious exemption. He said most employees who have resisted vaccination work in food services or housekeeping. “From what I hear, that is the predominant pattern everywhere,” he said.

He said he has had many one-on-one conversations with hesitant employees and administrators have called weekly to ask employees if they need more information.

He worries about the emotional cost of coercing people to get the shot. “It’s really important to me that, if we do get to firing people, which is likely, … that we let them know that we are so thankful to them for being with us through the absolute darkest days of long-term care … .” He also wants them to know they can return if they get vaccinated. “I am worried, as everyone in long-term care is, that we simply will not get those staff back, ever,” he said. Applications for open positions have fallen from 100 to 200 a week to around 5.

Federal data on vaccination rates is two weeks behind. According to data from Oct. 3, the employee vaccination rate for Philadelphia’s 47 nursing homes is now 79%, up three percentage points from the previous week’s data, Heisler said. Twelve nursing homes reported that less than 70% of their employees had been vaccinated, with two below 50%.

Garrow said the city would not seek documentation of employee vaccination until after Friday night. “If we request records after the deadline and find unvaccinated people who do not have approved exemptions, we will move into the penalty process at that point,” he said.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia officials rebuff nursing home group’s request to extend vaccine mandate deadline

The health department said it would examine vaccination records either on a schedule or through “unannounced in-person or electronic compliance audits of records by department personnel.” These audits could be triggered by data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or complaints.

Heisler said facilities are continuing to educate employees about vaccination and that vaccines are readily accessible, so in-house vaccination drives were not needed.

“The calls we have been fielding are to help offer guidance around their concerns of not having enough workers to provide care after Friday,” he said. “The concerns are becoming more alarming by the hour.”

PHCA, he said Thursday, “may not have a clear picture until after the weekend. Workers still have [Friday] to get vaccinated, and providers may opt to put workers on leave after that until [they] can show proof of vaccination or their exemption.”

Heisler said PHCA has asked Cheryl Bettigole, acting health commissioner, to “collaborate on a plan to support providers with staff and any sort of logistical planning if residents need to be discharged or transferred. " He said she suggested putting unvaccinated workers on paid leave rather than firing them. This, he said, will not address immediate staffing problems.

Earlier in the week, Bettigole said that mandates have been “very effective at increasing vaccination rates.”

Some long-term care companies have been successful with their own mandates, so widespread vaccination of nursing home staff members is achievable.

For example, Kennett-Square-based Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest nursing home operators, announced in August that it was requiring all of its employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 22. Spokesperson Lori Mayer said that all employees are now vaccinated except for a small number that qualified for religious or medical exemptions. The company, which has one nursing home in Philadelphia, declined to say how many employees either left voluntarily or were fired because of the vaccine mandate.

The nursing-home industry had trouble recruiting and keeping staff well before the pandemic. These facilities were particularly hard hit by the virus, and staffing problems worsened, nursing home leaders have said. Nonetheless, Mayer said Genesis has been able to replace all the employees who left because of its vaccine mandate and is now “at comparable staffing levels to where we were prior to the universal vaccination requirement rollout.”

Mayer said the company’s vaccination rate grew after it announced the mandate as the result of “thoughtful and supportive dialogue, hundreds of clinician-led and peer discussions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, and the looming federal mandate.”