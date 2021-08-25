After a few months of relative normalcy and fewer restrictions, the city of Philadelphia announced new indoor masking and proof-of-vaccination requirements for all indoor spaces within city limits.

Since the new policy went into effect on Aug. 12, more and more institutions in the area are requiring patrons to show their vaccination card (normally either the physical copy or a photo of it will do) to access their services.

Now, you must show your vaccination card at restaurants throughout the city, along with large performance venues, universities, gyms, and more.

See below for a list of businesses in Philly requiring proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

This list will be updated. See something missing? Please email us.

Restaurants

A growing number of Philly restaurants require people who are dining indoors to show proof of vaccination. Note: under the city’s mandate, children under 12, who can’t currently get vaccinated, are not allowed to dine indoors — but they can take masked trips to the bathroom.

Venues and festivals

Major performing arts venues are requiring guests to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry to the space, but even if a particular venue does not require proof of vaccination, individual artists and bands can require a vaccinated-only show. So, just because you don’t need to show your vaccination card for one show doesn’t mean you won’t need it for another at the same venue.

Gyms

Going back to the gym is high on many people’s to-do list, but you may be required to show your vaccine card to use the facilities at some of the city’s workout spots.

Universities

The City of Philadelphia requires that all students, staff, and faculty at universities within the city limits are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15, 2021, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

This goes for students and staff at the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Temple University, LaSalle University, Philadelphia Community College, Lincoln University’s West Philly campus, and Thomas Jefferson University.

